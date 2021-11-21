FLORENCE
Dr. Roy Jonathan Russell, 56, passed away on November 9, 2021, born on September 18, 1965. He was a Doctor of Chiropractic for over 20 years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. James Edward Russell.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Suzanne Poole Russell. He will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Dara Russell and Kayla Harris (Daniel). Also, his mother, Jo Ann Harvey Russell and siblings, Eddy Russell, Paul Russell (Myra), Becky Russell Langstaff Hall (Rick), and Bill Russell.
The family will receive visitors on Sunday, November 28th from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at The Fireside Room in the Christian Life Center at Highland Baptist Church, 216 Simpson Street, Florence, AL.
Commented