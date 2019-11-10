FRISCO, TEXAS — Dr. Siripireddy Raghava Reddy passed away at age 71 and resided in Frisco, Texas.
Dr. Raghava was born on April 1st, 1948 in Atchevelli, Cuddapah, India. He received his medical degree from Tirupati Medical College, became an MD after his residency in Toledo, Ohio and practiced as a Neurologist in Florence, Alabama.
Dr. Raghava Reddy was known for his generosity, his service to the community, and his noble spirit. He is survived by his wife, Jayanthi and his son, Anant Ram.
A funeral service was held on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 at Flower Mound Funeral Home on 3550 Firewheel Drive, Flower Mound, Texas 75028 at 2 o’clock p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hindu Temple of Greater Fort Worth in memory of Dr. Raghava Reddy Siripireddy to 3000 Longvue Ave, Fort Worth, Texas 76108.
Commented