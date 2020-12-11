HENDERSON, TENNESSEE
Dr. Steven Welch Mays, age 63, of Hendersonville, TN, passed away unexpectedly in his home on December 4, 2020. Dr. Mays was born January 6, 1957. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Nan Keller Mays; his two sons, Steven Keller Mays (Staci Mays) and Charles Rainer Mays (Ariel Mays); his granddaughter, Jesse Keller Mays; his mother, Genease Bobbitt Huff; sister, Denise Conwell (Bill Conwell); nephew, Brockton Conwell; his mother-in-law, Betty Bouler Keller and his sister-in-law, Cynthia Haugen (Robert Haugen). He is preceded in death by his father, Jack Mays.
Steve was born in Paris, Tennessee and grew up in Martin, Tennessee where he was a three-sport letterman at Westview High School. He graduated cumme laude at University of Tennessee Martin and with high honors at University of Tennessee Dental School. He completed his dental residency, while he served in the United States Air Force. In 1986, the Mays moved to middle Tennessee, where Steve joined the dental practice of Dr. James Patterson. The two had great comradery and respect for each other. When Dr. Patterson retired, the practice became Mays Dentistry. Dr. Mays leaves behind a devoted staff, many of whom have worked with him for more than 30 years.
He was a member of Gallatin Noon Rotary Club. Steve served on the Salvus Board. Steve and his family are members of Hendersonville First Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday School. Previously, the Mays were longtime members of Gallatin First Baptist Church, where Steve was Deacon Chairman. The Mays treasure close family friends in both Gallatin and Hendersonville, in both congregations, and at Pope John Paul II High School where both sons graduated.
Steve was an avid cyclist, whose most recent road trip to Tellico Plains involved over 100 miles. A lifelong golfer, he played regularly with friends at Tennessee Grasslands. With groups of close friends, he also enjoyed weekly Friday night movie nights and the Chip and Dip Club, of which he was a self-proclaimed founding member. During recent months, he has enjoyed relaxing with Nan on his new porch. The hallmark of Steve’s life was his steadfast relationship with Jesus. He was a joyful and humble person whose presence will be missed by everyone who knew him. He was a faithful friend who sought to care for others with kindness, a man who loved his family with his whole heart. To God be the Glory.
Funeral service was at First Baptist Church, Hendersonville, officiated by Pastor Jess Rainer. The service was held at 12:00 p.m. Monday December 7th, 2020 at 106 Bluegrass Commons Boulevard Hendersonville, TN 37075. There was no visitation prior to nor following the service. Honorary pallbearers were Dr. James Brannen, Brockton Conwell, Dr. Anthony Dallas, Mark Deffendall, Jeff Hulsey, Dave Krebs and David London.
1 Peter 3:22 Jesus Christ “has gone into heaven and is at God’s right hand—with angels, authorities and powers in submission to him.”
Psalm 27:4 “One thing I ask of the Lord, this is what I seek: that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to gaze upon the beauty of the lord and to seek him in his temple.”
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church Hendersonville Children’s Department, 106 Bluegrass Commons Boulevard, Hendersonville, TN 37075. Alexander Funeral Home & Cremation Center in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be submitted at alexandergallatin.com. (615) 502-0011 Obit Line (615) 502-0555
