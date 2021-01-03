FLORENCE — Dr. Terry B. Tinsley of Florence passed away on December 31, 2020. Dr. Tinsley practiced general surgery, at Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital. In his retirement, he continued to practice medicine at The Wound Healing Center.
Dr. Tinsley was a kind, compassionate, and caring husband, father, grandfather, and surgeon.
He is preceded in death by his father, Marion Tinsley; and his mother, Lillian Tinsley.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Tinsley; three children, Brian, Ashley, and Harrison; and four grandchildren, Sarah, Cameron, Harrison Jr., and Carter.
Arrangements were entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home. You are welcome to leave condolences on our website at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
