KILLEN — Dr. Thomas Norwood Layne, III, 81, died Thursday, November 4, 2021, in Killen, Alabama. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
Dr. Layne attended Virginia Military Institute, Lynchburg College, and then received his Doctorate of Mathematics at Vanderbilt University. He was a professor of Mathematics at Shenandoah University for 40 years. He was a member of Market Street United Methodist Church in Winchester, VA. He received his HAM Radio certification in 2021. He enjoyed antique cars and model cars, cooking and baking. His love and passion was tutoring his granddaughters in mathematics.
Dr. Layne was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Layne Morton; parents, Thomas Norwood, II and Zell Carey Hopkins Layne.
Dr. Layne is survived by his children, Dr. Virginia Katherine D’Antonio (Mark) and Sarah Elizabeth Layne (Sammy Medrano); granddaughters, Olivia Hana Lee and Yessy Medrano; nieces and nephews, Susan Morton, Ellen Morton, Ann Morton, Paul Jenkins, and David Jenkins; special friends, Rebecca Rockwell, Charles Mesko, Henry Booth, Billy Uhrich and Roy Plunkett; family dog, Biscuit.
Special gratitude and appreciation are given to Matthew Flannagan and Lisa Chandler of Hospice of North Alabama for their compassion and kindness that was unparalleled.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to Hospice of North Alabama.
