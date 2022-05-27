FLORENCE — Dr. Thomas Marion Phillips, Jr., age 75, of Florence, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday, May 29th from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. at New Beginning Church of Florence. Memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the church with Brother Larry Bates and Tony Riley officiating.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Helen Phillips; wife, Brenda Phillips; brother, Donald Phillips.
Survivors are his second wife, Teresa Phillips; sons, Scotty Phillips (Nan) and Danny Phillips (Tara); grandchildren, Hunter (Jessica), Kate and Sarah.
Dr. Tom attended Mississippi College and was a graduate of Florida Baptist College and was presently ministering and counseling with New Beginning Church in Florence. He had been ministering for over 50 years. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com
Commented