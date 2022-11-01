SAVANNAH, TENNESSEE — Dr. Walter Wilson Cole, Jr. passed from this life to the next on October 27, 2022 at the age of 79. Walter was a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He graduated from Springfield High School in Pennsylvania before earning his Doctorate of Philosophy, Anatomical and Physiological Rehabilitation at the University of Miami. While in college, Walter interned at a V.A. Hospital, joined Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, and played football for the Miami Hurricanes. After graduating, Walter became Vice President of Sales at Pitney Bowes and owned two jewelry stores before retiring to beautiful Pickwick Lake to enjoy the water and fishing.
Walter’s faith, family, and church were very important to him. He showed the love of Christ through his words, actions, and care for others as a member of First Baptist Church of Counce. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Linda Anderson Cole; children, Walt Cole, Chris Cole Carmean (Dave), Cathy Spurlock Huett (David), and Howard Spurlock; grandchildren, Wesley Cole, Jessica Carmean, Adam Huett (Amanda), Amber Huett, Ashley Huett Shipman (Bryan), and Mallory Spurlock Trollinger (Mac); and six great-grandchildren. Walter is loved and will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Counce on November 12, 2022, with Pastor Jimmie McChristial officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with service to follow at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
