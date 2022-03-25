FLORENCE — Dr. Yao H Chuang passed away on March 4, 2022, at the age of 90. After months of declining health, Yao passed with his beloved family by his side.
Yao was born on November 28, 1931, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, to father Tzann Sheng and mother Yu Chin Lai Chuang. After Yao graduated from Tainan high school in 1950, he went on to study Agricultural Economics at National Taiwan University and spent one year in ROTC after graduation. Yao came to the United States in 1956 with a fellowship to the University of Illinois where he received his PhD in Agricultural Economics in 1961. During his studies, Yao met Evelyn and married. Yao and Evelyn went on to have three children; Sallie, Jennifer and Stephanie and were blessed to have been married for over sixty years.
After graduating and getting married, Yao started his first job at Tennessee Valley Authority in Chattanooga, TN, leading to a 30-plus year career in international business with Dow Chemical, International Fertilizer & Development Center and worked on a project in conjunction with USAID (agency for international development).
Yao moved his family to Florence, Alabama in 1976 and enjoyed being part of the community, a member of First United Methodist Church and his neighborhood for over forty years. Yao was a wonderful family man and was happiest when surrounded by family who he loved abundantly. He was the glue that kept the family connected, an excellent provider and protector. Yao never met a stranger and was always welcoming to everyone. He will be dearly missed, but we take comfort in knowing he is surrounded in light.
He is survived by a loving family: wife, Evelyn Y Chuang; daughters and spouses, Sallie and Bill White, Jenny and Chris Shaw, Stephanie and Daniel Sims; grandchildren, Trey Sims, Kate Sims, Sarah White and Emily White.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the wonderful, kind, and long-term care of Dr Robert Mann and expertise of Dr. Baron, Dr. Heaton, Dr Baalbaki, Dr. Haggstrom and Dr. Wilson. Additionally, we would like to thank the entire staff at North Alabama Medical Center and Amedisys Home & Hospice Care of Florence & Birmingham, Alabama.
The memorial service will take place at First United Methodist Church in Florence, Alabama, on April 2, 2022 with visitation from 1:00-2:30 pm and service to follow at 2:30 pm. All are invited to join in this celebration of Yao’s life.
People wishing to honor Yao can make donations to First United Methodist Church of Florence, CaringPlace Shoals or charity of your choice.
