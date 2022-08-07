HAMILTON — Drue Holland, died August 5, 2022 at her residence. Visitation will be Monday, 1 p.m., until service time beginning at 3 p.m., at the Hamilton First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens.

