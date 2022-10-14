SHEFFIELD
Grady Donald “Duck” Smith, 81, of Sheffield passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, October 15, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Ben Hayes officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Duck was a member of Highland Park Church of Christ. He was the owner and operator of Smith Produce. After retirement, Duck worked in the produce department at Foodland. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary R. Smith; parents, John and Verna Smith and brother, Lee Clifton “L.C.” Smith.
Duck is survived by his children, Tammy McGuire (Johnny), Ronald Williams (Sue), Kevin Smith and Becky Hovater (William); brother, Marion “Doc” Smith; sister, Jan Palmer (Phillip); grandchildren, Mackensey Austin (David), Magen McGuire (Brooke), Sumer Smith, Brentley Smith, Lauren Poteete (Mack), Ronald Blake Williams (Vaughn), and Kendral Hovater; close friends, Jason Garrie, Kevin Fuller, and Larry Ticer; and a host of great- grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
The family expresses special thanks to the staffs of Alabama Hospice and Helen Keller Memorial Hospital.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Commented