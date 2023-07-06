LEIGHTON — Dudley Vandiver, age 75 of Leighton, AL, passed away Tuesday July 4, 2023 at his home. Visitation will be today July 6, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Service will be Friday July 7, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Poplar Creek. Dr. Travis Wilson will be officiating. He was a machinist for Reynolds and later for Wise Alloys until he retired. He retired for a second time as a machine shop instructor for Northwest Shoals Community College.

