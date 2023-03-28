SHEFFIELD — Dudley Wayne Davis, 72, of Sheffield, AL passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, March 31, 2023 at Colbert Memorial Chapel from 10-12 p.m. with a graveside service to follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens.

