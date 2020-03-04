FLORENCE — Duel Edward James, age 90, of Florence, passed away March 2, 2020. The family will receive friends today, March 4, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Spry Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at noon in the funeral home chapel.
Mr. James was preceded in death by his parents, Herschel and Minnie James; brothers, Alton James and J.P. James.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Imogene James; children, Milton James, Pam Kingsbury and Marty James; siblings, Faye Nell Liverett, Marva Davis, Mary Ruth Collier and Robert James.
Mr. James was a member of Florence Boulevard Church of Christ, where he served as a deacon for many years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was stationed in Okinawa.
Pallbearers will be Matt Warner, Eric Rikard, Randal Springer, Todd Chastain, Bill Morrison, George Cooper and Bobby Jenkins. Honorary pallbearers will be Moses, Mack and Charlie Weatherford, Marianna and Wes Warner, Salina and Levi Rikard, Hanna Boatwright and Bobbie Mason and the employees of Gordon House in Athens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The family would like to express their gratitude to Kindred Hospice, Fran Turner, Rosa Darby, Joloyce O’Malley and Dr. William Heaton for their loving care.
You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com.
