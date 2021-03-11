ANDERSON — Duel G. Springer, 77, of Anderson, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at his residence. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
A graveside service will be at Mitchell Cemetery with military honors. Jimmy Cox will be officiating.
Duel was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Vella Springer; brothers, Oron, Elston and Billy Springer; sisters, Todie Camp, Ruby Nash and Doris Rhee Springer. He is survived by his sister, Linda Thigpen; numerous nieces, nephews, friends and his faithful dog, Major.
Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences to the Springer family.
