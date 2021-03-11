ANDERSON — Duel G. Springer, 77, of Anderson, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at his residence. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

A graveside service will be at Mitchell Cemetery with military honors. Jimmy Cox will be officiating.

Duel was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Vella Springer; brothers, Oron, Elston and Billy Springer; sisters, Todie Camp, Ruby Nash and Doris Rhee Springer. He is survived by his sister, Linda Thigpen; numerous nieces, nephews, friends and his faithful dog, Major.

Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences to the Springer family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.