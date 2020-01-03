LEXINGTON — Duel Lendon “Jack” Cole, age 86 of Lexington, AL passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at home after an extended illness. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a United States Army veteran, retired from Reynolds, a farmer, and a member of Springfield Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Funeral services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Bro Kenny Morgan and Bro Dino Atkins will be officiating. Burial will follow in Nebo Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 8 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are his wife, Rose McGuire Cole; two sons, Donnie Grossheim of Lexington and Dwayne Grossheim (Rhonda) of Killen; five grandchildren, James Austin Grossheim, Sarah Grossheim, Jeremiah Kirby, Jade Kirby and Trae Green. He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Pearl Eddy Cole; brother, Eual Cole; sister, Melanie Howard; daughter-in-law, Karen Grossheim.
Thanks to Kindred Hospice and Jimmie Lou Davis for their help.
