MUSCLE SHOALS — Grady Dwain Hargett, 72, went to his heavenly home Sunday October 23, 2022. He was born to Grady and Margaret Hargett on October 30, 1949 in Russellville, Alabama. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Dwain was a faithful member of the Belgreen Church of Christ and Highland Park Church of Christ after moving to Muscle Shoals 14 years ago.
Raised in Belgreen, Alabama, Dwain attended basketball games from the time he could walk and went on to become a star basketball player in his high school years. After graduation Dwain attended Northwest Shoals Community College and Florence State (UNA), and obtained a business administration and physical education degree and later a Master’s and Ed.S in counseling and educational leadership.
Dwain was a beloved school teacher and counselor of 40 years. Dwain was a teacher and coach, first at Vina, then at Belgreen High School, and later became the counselor for the school and the Career Technical Center. He loved and valued all of his students.
Dwain is preceded in death by his parents, Grady and Margaret Hargett, and Susan’s parents, Trannie and Edith Black.
Dwain is survived by Susan Black Hargett, his loving wife of 51 years; children, Dr. Christopher Hargett and wife, Julie Ann of Huntsville, and daughter, Melanie Collum and husband, Jon of Muscle Shoals; five perfect grandchildren, Cooper (11) and Banks (8) Hargett, and Saylor (19), Kate (16), and Caston (10) Collum; brother, Dennis Hargett and wife, Kathy; brother-in-law Bruce Black and wife, Charlotte; niece, Whitney McGill; nephews, Channing and Chad Black; great-nieces and nephews; a host of cousins; friends; and the Collum-Pierce family.
Visitation will be at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia on Thursday night, October 27, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and at Spry Funeral Home in Russellville on Friday morning from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with the funeral immediately following. Burial will be in the Belgreen Cemetery.
The family would like to thank NAMC, UAMS in Little Rock, Arkansas, UAB Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit, Dr. Edsel Holden, Dr. Brent Barlow, and Dr. Maurizio Zangari and all of the numerous medical workers who provided his care. Dwain fought hard through multiple medical illnesses recently; however, God was ready for him to come to his heavenly home.
Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity.
