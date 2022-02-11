RUSSELLVILLE — Dwayne Gaines, 66, died February 5, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 10-11 am at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow in the chapel with burial in Phil Campbell City Cemetery.

