FLORENCE — Dwight Anthony Rickard, Sr., 54, left this earthly realm a hero on March 4, 2022, in Florence. Dwight was a Gulf War veteran, a former police officer, and an elementary school teacher. He was a genius gunsmith and woodworker. Dwight had a passion for cigars and a fierce love for his family and close friends. He was an influence to many and loved eternally. Till Vahalla.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel. Jeff Henderson will be officiating. Military honors will be accorded in the chapel.
