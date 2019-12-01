FLORENCE — Dwight Arnold Austin, age 73, of Florence, passed away November 24, 2019. The family will receive friends at Spry-Williams Funeral Home on Monday, December 2, from 1:00 to 1:30 p.m. A celebration of his life will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Vinson Austin.
Mr. Austin was a member of Highland Baptist Church. He was employed at Reynolds Metals Company and the City of Florence.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Vinson Austin; children, Kelly Austin and Alex (Marnie Suggs) Austin; grandchildren, Evan Alexander Austin and Rayme Carole Austin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
Commented