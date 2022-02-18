FLORENCE — Dwight Gaybrill Brown, 79, of Florence, passed away, Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday, February 20, 2022, from 1:30 until 3:30 PM at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Wayne Wood officiating. Burial will be in the Central Heights Community Cemetery.
Dwight was retired from Ford Motor Company and a farmer all his life. He was a member of the Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walker and Gaybrillian Brown; brothers, Lendon and Louis Brown; great-grand-daughter, Kennedy Ellett.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gwenda Neill Brown; daughters, Karen Slaton and Zandria Brown; grandchildren, Brandon D. Bruce and Erica Ellett; great-grandchildren, Brylee Bruce and Olivia Mae Ellett; brother, Keith Brown (Susan); sisters, Lois Puckett (JR), Dale Powell (Bill); host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Bruce, Shannon McKee, Josh Brown, Kannon Barkley, Richard Wiley, and Jack Darby. Honorary pallbearers will be Tony Gargis and Dr. F.A. Long.
Please visit www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.
Commented