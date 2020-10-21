FLORENCE
Dwight Edward Cagle passed away on October 17, 2020, at age 74. A graveside service was held at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens Tuesday, October 20, at 3:00 p.m. conducted by his dear friend, Jeremiah Castille. The graveside will be streamed via Facebook Live to friends and family.
Dwight’s priorities in life were God first, his loving wife and daughter second, and watching Alabama and UNA football third. He enjoyed spending time at the gulf and in the mountains.
He was a graduate of Mars Hill Bible School where he was president of the Key Club, a member of the varsity basketball team, and sports editor of the school newspaper. He graduated in the last senior class at Florence State College, now UNA. While at UNA, he was president of his senior class and president of the Student Union Board, which started and hosted the first annual “Spring Fling.” He was also treasurer of the Circle K Club.
Dwight was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving during the Vietnam Era in the 7310 Tactical Airlift Wing at Rhein-Main, AFB in Frankfurt, Germany. Dwight served as SSgt and was assistant NCOIC of the Base Supply Bench Stock Support Unit. He was also a member of the Rhein-Main basketball team.
Dwight spent approximately 30 years in the insurance industry. He was a resident claims supervisor for North Alabama with Travelers, sales agent with AllState, and completed his career with Cotton States Insurance Company as an outside senior claims representative.
He served two consecutive terms as president of the UNA Alumni Association, 1987 and 1988. During this two-year term the Alumni Association endowed 10 scholarships. Prior to serving with the Alumni Association, Dwight served in various roles on the Board of Directors.
Dwight enjoyed working with people less fortunate or those who grew up in similar situations as he. He enjoyed working in the Decatur, AL area where he coached many youth sports teams within the Decatur Parks & Recreation league. He especially enjoyed serving Alzheimer’s patients whenever and however he could.
Dwight was preceded in death by his parents, Grace Mooney Morris of Florence, AL and Floyd E. Cagle of Decatur, AL; and sister, Virginia L. Ingrum of Florence.
He is survived by his loving wife of eight years, Martha Brooks Cagle; daughter, Jennifer Cagle Ensley (Jason) of Chelsea, AL; sister, Shelby Woods of Morris, AL; two stepsons, Allen Brooks (Alicia) of Killen, AL and Scott Jones of Decatur, AL; two stepgrandchildren, Allie Brooks and John Allen Brooks; three nephews, Eddie Woods (Mary Ann), David Woods (Kay) and Billy Ingrum; and two nieces, Jennfer Ingrum, and Jackie Ingrum.
Pallbearers were Jerry McGee, Sam Clanton, Ron Rutland, Jimmy Stoddard, Don Dreaden, and John Allen Brooks.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jeremiah Castille Foundation, 2100 Providence Park, Birmingham, AL 35242.
Spry-Williams is handling the funeral arrangements for the Cagle Family.
