FLORENCE
Dwight Edward Stults, 61, of Florence, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, January 3, 2020 from 2:00 until 3:00 P.M. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral will follow at 3:00 P.M. in the chapel. Burial will be in Central Heights Community Cemetery.
Mr. Stults was a native of Florence and was a supervisor at Turner Industries Construction. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sandra K. Stults; father, Charles Edward Stults; brother, Timothy Wade Stults.
Dwight is survived by his daughters, Casey Lovelace (Anthony) and Drae Austin (Lee); mother, Doris Stults; brothers, Charles Stults (Peggy) and Paul Stults; sister, Regina Stults; grandchildren, Brittany, Kaylee, Karaline; great-grandchildren, Jase and Gunner; several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family expresses special thanks for all of the calls, texts, food and prayers.
