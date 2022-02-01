KILLEN — Dwight “Fat Buddy” Newton, 66, passed away January 29, 2022. He was born May 3, 1955. He was retired from Gabriel in Pulaski, TN.

Preceded in death by wife, Millicent Thompson Newton.

Visitation with the family will be today, February 1, 2022, from 11:00 - 1:00 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church. Graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Bill Barlow officiating.

Pallbearers: Blake Newton, Shannon Felker, Ryder Felker, Clint McCafferty, Luke McCafferty and Moe McCain.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.