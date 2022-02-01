KILLEN — Dwight “Fat Buddy” Newton, 66, passed away January 29, 2022. He was born May 3, 1955. He was retired from Gabriel in Pulaski, TN.
Preceded in death by wife, Millicent Thompson Newton.
Visitation with the family will be today, February 1, 2022, from 11:00 - 1:00 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church. Graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Bill Barlow officiating.
Pallbearers: Blake Newton, Shannon Felker, Ryder Felker, Clint McCafferty, Luke McCafferty and Moe McCain.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
