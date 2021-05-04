MOULTON — Dwight Key, 77, died April 30, 2021. The family held a private graveside service on Sunday, May 2, 2021. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens. Dwight was the husband of Benita Key.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.