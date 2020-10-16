SEVIERVILLE, TENNESSEE — Dwight Nichols, 75, died October 10, 2020. Graveside service will Saturday at 3 p.m. at Single Springs Cemetery, Vina. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, directing. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.