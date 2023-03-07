F 3.7.23 Dwight Richard Jefferies.jpg
FLORENCE — Dwight Richard Jefferies, 65, Florence, AL went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 4, 2023, after an extended illness. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 7, 2023 from 12-3 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a graveside service to follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Brother Bobby Amos will be officiating.

