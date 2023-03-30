BELMONT, MISSISSIPPI — Dwight Ruple, 65, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Funeral will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of God, Red Bay, AL. Burial will be in Belmont City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. at the church. Deaton Funeral Home will be directing.

