MOULTON — Dwight Waits, 71, died July 26, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at Moulton Memory Gardens. Graveside service will follow at 10 a.m. following the visitation. Lawrence Funeral Home is directing.

