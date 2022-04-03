MUSCLE SHOALS — DyAnne Blackstock, 75, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 11 a.m.- noon, at Colbert Memorial Chapel. She was a member of Killen Church of Christ.

