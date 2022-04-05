MUSCLE SHOALS — DyAnne Blackstock, 75, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022. A visitation will be held Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel.
She was a member of Killen Church of Christ. She loved her family and especially her grandchildren. DyAnne was retired from Reynolds as a receiving clerk.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmar and Myrtle Bentley; son, Randy Yarber; sisters, Shelby Guion and Peggy Regan.
She is survived by her daughter, Lori Coosenberry (Greg); grandchildren, Shey Yarber, Shelby Yarber, Issac Coosenberry, Megan Minor, and Lindsey Bennett; great-grandchildren, Jammorris Lopez Ricks, Jr., Haven and Karlie Jo Minor, and Chole, Zoey, and Noah Bennett; and nephew, Mark Guion.
Special thanks to Matt with North Alabama Hospice for the care given to our loved one.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com
