PHIL CAMPBELL — Dylan Kyle Lane, age 22, of Phil Campbell, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 in Russellville.
Dylan graduated high school and received a trade certificate in welding at Job Corp. He was a certified scuba diver at the age of 11 and went on to become an advanced certified. He was a natural comedian, who loved to laugh and make others laugh. Dylan had a joyful soul, a free spirit, a kind and generous heart who would give you the shirt off of his back. God took his perfect soul to save him from his fleshly body.
His visitation will be 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist and burial will be at Orange Cemetery.
Dylan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Renee Lane, Norma Willis, Bobby Willis; great-grandparents, Forest Oliver, Ann Oliver; great-great-grandfather, Guy Bate; and great-uncle, Bobby McWilliams.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Carrie & Neil Willis, Jeremy & Christy Lane; brothers, Gavin Willis, Braylen Willis, Mason Willis, Devin Lawson (Robin), Drake Lawson (Lindsey); special cousin who was like a brother, Jacob Bynon; grandparents, Jimmy & Minnie Lee McCulloch, Jimmy Lane; niece, Raelyn Lawson; nephews, Evin Lawson, Maddux Lawson, Trey Lawson, Liam Scott; uncles and aunts, Chris Lane (Beth), Jason Lane (Krystal), Vicki Strickland (Elree), Jenny Kimbrough (Terry), Julie McCulloch; special great-aunt, Mary Nell McWilliams; and a host of other cousins, family, and friends who loved Dylan very much.
The pallbearers will be Devin Lawson, Thomas Baker, Justin Kimbrough, Jacob Bynon, Steven Strickland, and Juan Sequera. The honorary pallbearers will be Tim Kimbrough and Drake Lawson.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
