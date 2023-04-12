RUSSELLVILLE — Dylan Leon Prince, 30, died April 8, 2023. Funeral will be today at 1 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Jonesboro Cemetery. He was the son of Bennie Leon and Debbie Prince.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you