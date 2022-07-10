HATTON — Dylan Mark Sutton, 24, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2022 Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at noon, on Monday, July 11, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The burial will be a private family service. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.

