E.J. Hubbard, age 77, of Killen, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, October 21st from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 1:00 p.m., in the funeral home chapel with Brother Jake Whitehead officiating. Burial will be at North Carolina Church of Christ Cemetery. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Pauline Hubbard; and brothers, Neal, Alfred, and Billy Ray Hubbard.
Survivors are his wife, Betty Hubbard; daughters, Gaye Davis (Ronnie), Faye Jennings (Steve), Jennifer Watson (Greg), and Jannice Whitehead (Kevin); sisters, Clara Stricklin, Mary Nash, and Shelia Johnson; brothers, Dwight and Spencer Hubbard; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
E.J. was a member of Pleasant Valley Church of Christ, retired with Rudy’s Farm and was an avid Alabama fan.
