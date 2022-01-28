FLORENCE — E.P. Hamilton, 87, died January 22, 2022. Public viewing will be today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Florence. Funeral will be Saturday at noon at Grace Memorial Chapel, Sheffield. Burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence.

