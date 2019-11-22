RUSSELLVILLE — E. Yvone Wall, 45, of Russellville, AL passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. A memorial service will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12 noon in Colbert Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Margaret Wall; grandparents, Ellis and Elizabeth Osborn and William and Eleanor Wall; uncle, Wallace Osborn; aunt, Phyllis Wall.
She is survived by her sisters, Patricia Mitchell and Emily Kelsey; brother, Robert Kelsey; special friends, Tina Bridges, Brad Vandiver and Lance Tompkins; aunts, Teresa Osborn, Maryann Martinez (fiancé Doug), Peggy Winter (Steve), Yvonne Bacchi (Roy), Beverly Archer (Dan) and Lucinda Spreng (Rick), Barbara Matthews; uncles, Carl Osborn (Sharron), Charles Osborn and Bill Wall (Lois), Lloyd Wall (Judy) and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
Commented