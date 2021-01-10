COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Ean McCoy Wright, 15, died January 5, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from noon until service time at Shackelford Funeral Home, Collinwood. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Memorial Gardens. He was the son of Tony and Tina Wright.

