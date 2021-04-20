RUSSELLVILLE — Eaner Jeannette Alsbrooks Grissom, age 93 of Russellville, passed from this earth into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Sunday April 18, 2021. Waiting with open arms was her husband of 58 years, Curtis Grissom and her son, Charles Larry Grissom, forever 23.
She was a Christian and an active member of First Baptist Church in Russellville. Jeanette was employed with South Central Bell prior to opening and operating Village Furniture Mart with her husband, Curtis up to their retirement. She and Curtis were avid Alabama Football fans ROLL TIDE!!! They also enjoyed traveling and taking many cruises all around the world.
She is survived by her nephews, Larry (Nancy) Thornton, Johnny (Roxanne) Alsbrooks, Jack (Glenda) Alsbrooks; niece, Nancy Woodruff. She also leaves to cherish her memory a host of Grissom nieces and nephews who loved her very much.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Wyatt and Lessie Alsbrooks; sisters, Reba Woodruff, Joyce Alsbrooks Thornton; brothers, Homer Alsbrooks, Grady Alsbrooks; nephew, Rodney Woodruff and great-nephew, Joseph “Joey” Thornton.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 20, 2021 beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Franklin Memory Gardens with Brother Richard Parker officiating.
Memorials can be made to Russellville First Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, Alabama is assisting the family.
