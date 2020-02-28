LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Earl A. McCain, 86, died February 26, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Sunday at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Center Point Methodist Cemetery. He was a retired Chief Staff Sergeant with the U.S. Air Force where he served his country honorably.

