FLORENCE — Earl “Booney” Harrison, Jr., 83, died March 7, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 1 to 3:30 pm. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 3:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. He was the husband of Betty Statom Harrison.

