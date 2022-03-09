FLORENCE — Earl “Booney” Harrison, Jr., age 83, passed away on March 7th, 2022 at Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing Facility. Booney was a longtime employee and co-owner of Garnet Electric Company in Sheffield, AL. He was a member of Crosspoint Church of Christ in Florence. Booney grew up in the Central Heights community and always enjoyed playing sports in high school. As he grew older and started growing a family his greatest enjoyments became watching Alabama Football, being involved in his grandchildren’s activities, and riding on his Kubota tractor. Anyone who really knew Booney knows that there was nothing he enjoyed more than his family, church and his career. He put his heart and soul into everything that he did. Booney truly had a heart of gold.
Booney is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Statom Harrison; son, Richard E. Harrison (Jenalyn); grandchildren, Brandon Harrison (Melanie) and Britney Harrison (Richie); three great-grandchildren, Reece Harrison, Gunner Shuga, and Tucker Shuga; sister, Mary Ethel McDonald and brothers, Reece Harrison, Billy Neil Harrison, and Jack Harrison (Janet); along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Mildred Harrison, and his daughter, Jennifer R. Harrison; brother-in-law, John McDonald and sisters-in-law, Katherine Harrison and Betty Sue Harrison.
A special thanks is to be given to Dr. Bob Mann and staff of Mitchell Hollingsworth Station 3 for their care.
Pallbearers are to be Nelson McDonald, Terry Oakley, Mark Statom, Steve Roberson, Chris James, and Justin Wilkinson.
Visitation will be on March 10th at Greenview Funeral Home from 1 to 3:30 p.m. with funeral service to follow. Officiation will be by Frank Mills with a few words spoken by Charles Crow.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Earl (Booney) Harrison gift fund at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented