SHEFFIELD — Earl Burns Sumerel, 80, Sheffield, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. The family will hold a private service at a later date.
Earl was born in Hodges, Alabama and raised in Russellville. He was a graduate of the University of Alabama at Huntsville with a B.A. in History and served in the United States Navy for four years where he was an aircraft radio specialist. Earl worked for TVA for twenty-five years as a nuclear procurement manager. He was a lifelong fan of the University of Alabama and loved Crimson Tide football. Roll Tide!! Earl loved his Lord and Savior and read his Bible daily. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Ott and Ruby Estelle Sumerel; sister, Peggy Snider and husband, James; and sister, Sandra Sumerel.
Earl is survived by his loving wife of fifty years, Nancy Cosby Sumerel; precious daughter, Amy Pippin, her trusted husband, Michael, and Earl’s beloved grandson, Andrew; sister, Sheila Terry and husband, Gary; nieces, Heather Munoz and late husband, Rob, Kimberly Ownby and husband, Stephen, and Jennifer Mulkey and husband, Jerry; nephew, Jimmy Snider; sisters-in-law, Karen Hunt and husband, Dwight, Kathy Hendrix and late husband, Harold, and Tammie Moore and husband, Mike; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com
