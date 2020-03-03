HOUSTON, TEXAS — Earl Douglas Zahnd III “Trey,” 59, was born on December 26, 1960 in Florence, Alabama to Doug and Rebecca Zahnd. He traded his earthly troubles for a crown in February 2020 in Houston, Texas.
Trey attended Bradshaw High School in Florence, excelling both academically and in sports. He went on to graduate from University of North Alabama.
Trey had a lifelong love of body building and loved to encourage others. His children, Dianna Sheppard, Clay and Peyton Zahnd, and grandchildren, Bradley, Conner and Olivia Annerton were his light in this life.
In addition to his children and grandchildren, Trey is survived by his mother, Rebecca; brother, Todd (Lori); sister, Kaydee (Christopher) and brother, Taz, as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his father, Doug, and loving grandparents.
Trey was a member of Impact Houston Church of Christ. The family will celebrate Trey’s life privately.
