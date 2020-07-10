RED BAY — Earl Ervin Paden, 97, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Tishomingo County, MS and married Demple Kent December 26, 1942. He joined the Navy and moved up north later. They moved to Arkansas in the mid-forties and raised two daughters there. He was manager for Howell Lumber Co. in Wasbash, AR where he farmed 3500 acres for 25 years. He was a member of American Legion in Elaine, AR. They moved back to Alabama, where they celebrated their 74th anniversary. He retired from Heil Fabrication Dept. in 1988. He and Demple had a huge garden every year and loved working it and canning. His biggest enjoyment was spending time with his brothers, Floyd and Charles.
Graveside services will be today, July 10, 10:30 a.m. at Ridge Cemetery, Golden, MS with Brother David Kelley officiating. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at Ridge Cemetery.
He is survived by one daughter, Joan Ray (Joe) Skiatook, OK; four grandchildren, Jeff Middleton (Debbie), Hollywood, FL, Bryan Ray (Wendy), Clarksdale, MS, Shane Ray, Catoosa, OK and Monica Ray Grein (Peter), Tonkawa, OK; two brothers, Floyd Paden (Jean) and Charles Paden (Becky); ten great-grandchildren and seven great- great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Demple Kent Paden; a daughter, Martha Paden; his parents, Charlie and Minnie Searcy Paden; three brothers, Cecil, Grady and Kenneth Paden; two sisters, Reba Swindle and Sybil Haber and one great-great-grandson, Ryker Ray.
Pallbearers will be Joe Ray, Bryan Ray, Shane Ray, Jeff Middleton, Floyd Paden and Charles Paden.
Commented