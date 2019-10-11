TUSCUMBIA — Earl Glenn Balentine, 91, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Pine Hill Cemetery. Brother Steve McFall will be officiating. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dixie Balentine; and his daughter, Phyllis Weaver.
He is survived by his sons, Earl Gene Balentine (Elaine) and Ron Johnson (Leisha); daughter, Wanda Meredith (Dean), Vicki Underwood (Mark) and TJ Sellers (Matt); grandchildren, Charis Balentine, Pat Balentine, Jonah Balentine, Nikki Teske, Scott Weaver, Blake Devaney and Paige Johnson; nine grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.
Family will serve as pallbearers.
A special thanks to the nurses and staff of Cottage of the Shoals for the care given to our loved one.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
