LEIGHTON — Earl J. Terry, 92, died January 3, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. There will be a private service for the family. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery, Leighton. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

