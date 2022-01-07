LEIGHTON — Earl Junior Terry, 92, of Leighton, AL, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 3, at his home. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 8, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, with a private family service and burial immediately following.
Mr. Terry, also lovingly known as “Granddaddy”, was reunited in heaven with his wife of 59 years, Jean Terry, and is also preceded in death by his parents, Linnie and Florence Terry, and his brother, Robert Terry.
Granddaddy leaves behind two loving daughters, and two sons-in-law, Regina Earwood (Dale) of Murfreesboro, TN, and Renee Peebles (Bryan) of Tuscumbia, AL. Granddaddy is also survived by five grandchildren, Jason Earwood (Summer), Morgan Cooper (Jared), Hannah Rye (JD), Mallory Bruce (Zach), and Hillary Yarusinsky (John); and 10 great-grandchildren, Peyton, Greyson, Silas, Deacon, Jack, Jude, Redic, Bennett, Analiese, and Felicity.
Granddaddy, an Army Veteran, was a longtime member of Harmony Freewill Baptist Church and retired from Reynolds Metal Company after 42 years of service. He enjoyed his retirement playing Rook at the “rook house” and crappie fishing. He not only was a faithful Alabama football and Atlanta Braves fan, but he also was a fan of his grandchildren, attending any and all ballgames, birthdays, and special events. He loved a good steak, cold glass of water, and was always ready for lunch at Logan’s.
The family wants to express their gratitude for the wonderful care and compassion for Granddaddy by Carol Briggs, Rhonda Wilson, and Anita Davis. Special thanks also to Dr. Danny McFall, Leighton Pharmacy, and Amedisys Home Health Care and Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chances for Children (www.chances4children.org) 20343 North Hayden Road, Suite 105-114, Scottsdale, AZ 85255.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented