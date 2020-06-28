RUSSELLVILLE — Earl Leroy Coan, 87, of Russellville, Alabama, passed away at his residence on June 25, 2020. Born in Colbert County, he had lived in the area all of his life. Retired from TVA and a member of Local 366, he was a carpenter and laborer by trade. He was a member of Tharptown Baptist Church. An avid gardener, he loved the outdoors, loved working with his hands, was a people person, and never met a stranger.
Visitation with family and friends will be Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Tharptown Baptist Church. Services will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Neil Rogers and Jim Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Tharptown Cemetery.
Mr. Coan is survived by his children, Douglas L Coan (Lottie), Joey Coan (Sandra), Donna Coan King (Jeff), and Rhonda Coan Hand (Benny); brothers, William Gaither Coan and Buddy Ray Coan (Shirley); grandchildren, Heather King Love, Wesley Coan (Danielle), Jeremy Hargett, and Heath King (Vanessa); great-grandchildren, Joshua King, Madyson King, McKinna Love, John Baylor Coan, Ella Grace Hargett, and Ryder King; and other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Betty Sue Coan; parents, Joe Mack and Minnie Mae Morgan Coan; and siblings, Mary Etta Coan Looney, Norene Coan Allen, Troy Coan, and Theron Coan.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
