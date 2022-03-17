FLORENCE — Ralph Earl Robinson, age 60, of Florence, passed away March 14, 2022. The family will receive friends today, March 17, 2022, from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in St. Florian.
Earl was preceded in death by his grandmother, Hazel “Minnie” Cudabac; father, Elmer Earl Robinson; son, Jeremy Lee Churchwell; stepfather, Don Roberts; and father-in-law, Carvle Doyle.
Survivors include his wife, Gaye Churchwell Robinson; mother, Billie “Dixie” Roberts-Nelson; mother-in-law, Jane Doyle; children, Amanda Kelley (Kevin), and Leslie Churchwell (Dana); grandchildren, Zoie (Brad), Stacie, Kyle, Katie, Maea, Mason, Erin, Journey, and Bella; great-grandchildren, Emberlyn, Remington, and Emmitt Lee; brother, Jimmy Robinson; aunt, Becky Foshee; nieces and nephews, Hougean “Prissy”, Amy, Mark, Drew, Brandon, Anthony, and Katy; in-laws, Charles, Terry, Ricky and Jan; and tons of friends.
Earl was a huge Alabama fan. He enjoyed motorcycles, NASCAR, and music. He was a member of the BROS Motorcycle Club. He loved his buddy Bama, but most of all, he loved his family. When he loved, he loved 1-4-3.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
Commented