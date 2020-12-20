FLORENCE — Earl Van Scott, age 75, of Florence, passed away December 17, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 21, at 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at Stony Point Church of Christ Cemetery.
Van is survived by his loving wife, Jane Scott; children, Wayne Scott (Kim) and Tina Nichols (Steve); grandchildren, Stevie Davis (Chase), Katy Scott, Daniel Scott (Avrie); great-grandchildren, Eli Horton, Charlee Davis, and Ryder Davis; sister, Rebecca Pigg (Oral); brother, Junior Scott (Elaine); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Van was an active member of Mars Hill Church of Christ. He loved spending time with his family.
Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com
